Celebrities are upset that Donald Trump killed Qassem Soleimani

Celebrities like John Cusack, Alyssa Milano, and Rose McGowan have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment in the killing of Qassem Soleimani, leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Qod’s Force—a designated terrorist organization. The airstrike also killed Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes who was in charge of the Iranian connected Popular Mobilization Forces.

Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani pic.twitter.com/YE54CqGCdr — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

McGowan is an actress who came into the spotlight after being among the first women to come forward about allegations of sexual misconduct of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The tweet had harsh words for her home nation, calling the Trump Administration a “terrorist regime” and calling the country at large, “morally corrupt,” adding, “I am a conscientious objector to the USA, its policies, lies, corruption, nationalism, racism, and deep misogyny.”

It is predicted that Solemani orchestrated approximately 17 percent of all U.S. personnel deaths in Iraq from 2003 to 2011 according to Fox News.

I will never vote Republican. I want the Democrats to win because we are less likely to die. I am a conscientious objector to the USA, it’s policies, lies, corruption, nationalism, racism, and deep misogyny. It is our right and duty as citizens to dissent. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

The Twitter tirade McGowan stirred up began with an apology to Iran on behalf of her country, “Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us.”

Actor John Cusack also tweeted in response to the Qassem Soleimani killing, writing, “Trolls bots and morons—think an act of war—is “Sympathizing with a terror regime” No it’s just more war.”

Trolls bots and morons – think an act of war – is

“Sympathizing with a terror regime “

No it’s just more war — John Cusack (@johncusack) January 3, 2020

Alyssa Milano was quick to tweet out a video posted by Trump back in 2011 tweeting, “Oh dear lord. Watch this. It’s from 2011.

Oh dear lord. Watch this. It’s from 2011. pic.twitter.com/KhMCsnPbH4 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 3, 2020

Documentary filmmaker Micheal Moore also voiced his opinion via Twitter posting.

Hello fellow Americans. Do you know this man? Did you know he was your enemy? What? Never heard of him? By the end of today you will be trained to hate him. You will be glad Trump had him assassinated. You will do as you are told. Get ready to send your sons &daughters off 2 war pic.twitter.com/8CprNDMgTf — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 3, 2020

Moore went on to try to make a connection between this election strategy move with previous U.S. presidents.

This Twitter storm is not likely to die down any time soon.