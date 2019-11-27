Chick-fil-A donated to ‘extreme anti-Christian’ organizations

When well known Christian fast-food organization Chick-fil-A has decided to halt funding to the Salvation Army due to what critics called “anti-LGBT stances,” many backers of the delicious chicken joint felt betrayed. But this sense of betrayal has all but intensified, as revelations came that Chick-fil-A has been donating to what some are calling “extreme anti-Christian groups in America.”

For years now, Chick-fil-A, the Georgia-based chicken chain, has faced backlash from LGBT groups for their hefty donations to The Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Chick-fil-A told ABC News that they would instead be focusing on donations to groups that prevent homelessness, hunger, and education, starting next year.

“Beginning in 2020, the Chick-fil-A Foundation will introduce a more focused giving approach, donating to a smaller number of organizations working exclusively in the areas of hunger, homelessness and education,” Chick-fil-A said in a statement. “We have also proactively disclosed our 2018 tax filing and a preview of 2019 gifts to date on chick-fil-afoundation.org,” the statement continued. “The intent of charitable giving from the Chick-fil-A Foundation is to nourish the potential in every child.”

Not only has Chick-fil-A abandoned donations to Christian groups including the Salvation Army



It donates to one of the most extreme anti-Christian groups in America, the SPLC which inspired the shooter that stormed the Family Research Councilhttps://t.co/18dCyIXVnW — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 27, 2019

As reported on first by Townhall, an IRS 990 form showing that the chicken shop donated $2,500 to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which critics from the Family Research Council (FRC) deem to be “un-Christian.”

This would be directly opposed to owner Dan Cathy’s public stance of the company, telling The Baptist Press: “[We are] based on biblical principles, asking God and pleading with God to give us wisdom on decisions we make about people and the programs and partnerships we have. And He has blessed us.”

In reponse to this, FRC President Tony Perkins released the following statement:

“Not only has Chick-fil-A abandoned donations to Christian groups including the Salvation Army, it has donated to one of the most extreme anti-Christian groups in America. Anyone who opposes the SPLC, including many Protestants, Catholics, Jews, Muslims, and traditional conservatives, is slandered and slapped with the ‘extremist’ label or even worse, their ‘hate group’ designation. At one point, the SPLC even added Dr. Ben Carson to its ‘extremist’ list because of his biblical views (and only took him off the list after public outcry).

“Seven years ago, a shooter entered our building with the intent to murder as many people as possible and smear a Chick-fil-A sandwich in their faces. The gunman was enraged by the nationwide Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day held two weeks before and used the SPLC’s ‘hate map’ to identify FRC as his target. Despite being seriously wounded, the FRC building manager, Leo Johnson, heroically stopped the gunman. Dan Cathy, nor anyone with Chick-fil-A inquired about the well-being of Mr. Johnson or any of the FRC team members, but they made a donation to the SPLC which was linked in federal court to this act of domestic terrorism. Chick-fil-A has seriously lost their way.”

“It’s time for Christians to find a fast food alternative to Chick-fil-A,” concluded Perkins.