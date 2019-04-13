Chick-Fil-A hosts fan event, will open its first-ever Ontario location this year

Great news, chicken lovers. The first-ever Toronto Chick-Fil-A is scheduled to open later this year.



The first international franchisee-owned Chick-fil-A will be located at 1 Bloor Street East on the southeast corner of Yonge and Bloor Streets.



On Wednesday, an event was held letting customers sample menu items that are soon to come.

I got to taste menu items from @ChickfilA. An advance sampling of what’s coming soon to Toronto. First one in Canada! pic.twitter.com/hKeecupHCj — Alice (@ArmoAlice) April 11, 2019

The company says the restaurant will be employing at least 75 people and is looking to secure locations in North York and southeastern Ontario.



Fifteen additional restaurants are planned for the GTA in the next five years and with them will come 50-75 new jobs per location.



Are you excited about Chick-Fil-A expanding to Ontario? Let us know in the comments.