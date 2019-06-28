Child sex offender granted leave from B.C. prison for “personal development”

A child sex offender has been granted time away from prison to embark on a journey of “personal development.”

Donnie Snook is currently serving an 18-year sentence for 46 offences. These include sexual assault, child pornography, extortion, and more. But soon he will be out of prison to work on bettering himself.

According to CBC, “he has been granted escorted temporary absence privileges for ‘personal development’ purposes, according to a letter Correctional Service Canada sent to the parent of one of the 17 boys Snook sexually abused in Saint John.”

When previously alerted to the possibility of Snook receiving time away from prison, the parent who was the recipient of the Correctional Service Canada letter expressed “blind rage.”

CBC also reports that “Snook will be allowed to leave prison once per week for up to 4½ hours each time until May 15, 2021, according to the letter to the parent. He will be allowed out from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.”

Snook’s victims were was young as five years old and he abused them over a 12-year period.

