International News

China convicts researchers who created gene-edited HIV resistant babies

A researcher who helped create the world’s first HIV resistant gene-edited babies has been sentenced to three years in prison.
A researcher who helped create the world’s first HIV resistant gene-edited babies has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Ali Taghva Montreal, QC
1 mins read

A researcher who helped create the world’s first HIV resistant gene-edited babies has been sentenced to three years in prison.

He Jiankui, the scientist who created twin girls in 2018 with modified DNA which made them resistant to HIV, was sentenced to three years in prison alongside a 3 million yuan fine on Monday, according to China’s state news agency.

Before his arrest, He was an associate professor at the Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen. He claimed that a second woman was also pregnant as a result of his work. While He’s researched represented a potential leap forward in gene editing, his peers condemned him for “unethical” practice.

While He Jiankui led the effort, two other medical researchers were also put behind bars. Zhang Renli received a two-year sentence and a one million yuan fine, while Qin Jinzhou received a suspended one-year sentence, six months in prison, alongside a 500,000 yuan fine.

All three have also been banned from engaging in human-assisted reproductive technology services for life.

According to China’s state broadcaster, all three defendants pleaded guilty in trials that were closed to the public.

International News
Technology
China
Dna
Related Posts Recommendation
Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

A UK woman and her elderly mum both contracted coronavirus and are on the mend

A UK woman and her elderly mum both contracted coronavirus and are on the mend

Nadine’s mother had “survived polio, rheumatic fever, major heart surgery and a world war,” and was not in the best of health. Both women are recovering.

Toilet paper now a claw-machine prize at arcade due to coronavirus

Toilet paper now a claw-machine prize at arcade due to coronavirus

A UK arcade changed their typical winnings from the ordinary stuffed animals to more coveted prizes, like toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report

It was revealed Friday by local media that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Top Brazilian official tests positive for coronavirus after event at Mar-a-Lago

Top Brazilian official tests positive for coronavirus after event at Mar-a-Lago

Fabio Wajingarten, the communcations director for President Jair Bolsonaro has tested postive for coronavirus, just days after meeting with President Trump.

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage

A recent video is circulating showing hundreds of starved monkeys fighting in the streets of Lopburi, Thailand, over a single banana.

CORONAVIRUS: Man wears elaborate disc to ensure social distancing

CORONAVIRUS: Man wears elaborate disc to ensure social distancing

One Italian man has been walking the streets of Rome inside a custom made disc in an attempt to promote social distancing amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail

Chelsea Manning, the former military intelligence officer who leaked a series of diplomatic wires to WikiLeaks, attempted suicide in prison on Wednesday

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Michael Osterholm, a public health scientist and expert in the field of biosecurity and infectious diseases, says things are about to get much worse.

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Governments in East Africa and South Asia are trying to get a handle on the pestilent plague of swarming locusts that cloud the air and devour crops

Liberal-appointed ambassador to China: Chairman Mao did 'great things'

Liberal-appointed ambassador to China: Chairman Mao did 'great things'

Former Canadian ambassador to China Howard Balloch had high praise for China's late Chairman Mao Zedong, saying that he and his administration achieved "great things."

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus

Israel issued a 14 day quarantine for all of those who arrive to the country and closed some border crossings. Canada has issued travel advisories.

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest

A viral video shows a protestor tossing a Molotov cocktail at the president's residency — an attempt which swiftly backfired.

Most Read International News

1.

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest

A viral video shows a protestor tossing a Molotov cocktail at the president's residency — an attempt which swiftly backfired.

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest
2.

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail

Chelsea Manning, the former military intelligence officer who leaked a series of diplomatic wires to WikiLeaks, attempted suicide in prison on Wednesday

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail
3.

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Michael Osterholm, a public health scientist and expert in the field of biosecurity and infectious diseases, says things are about to get much worse.

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic
4.

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage

A recent video is circulating showing hundreds of starved monkeys fighting in the streets of Lopburi, Thailand, over a single banana.

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage
5.

WATCH: Chinese woman eats bat in midst of coronavirus outbreak

A video of a Chinese woman eating a bat in its entirety at a high-end restaurant has gone viral after it is believed they are the source of the coronavirus.

WATCH: Chinese woman eats bat in midst of coronavirus outbreak
6.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic
7.

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus

Israel issued a 14 day quarantine for all of those who arrive to the country and closed some border crossings. Canada has issued travel advisories.

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus
8.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report

It was revealed Friday by local media that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report