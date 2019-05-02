China pulls Quebec pork producers as trade war continues

China is looking to give two Quebec-based pork producers the axe, as trade tensions continue to climb.

Since the arrest of Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhou at a Vancouver airport, relations between Canada and China have taken a harsh hit.

Recently China has also halted all canola imports from two Canadian companies.



Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau told Reuters that she would not be identifying the companies involved, as she had not yet received an official notice from China for the permit suspension.



“We have to look into this,” said Bibeau in her phone interview. “It might be only administrative. We might be able to deal with the situation easily. I can’t speculate on why the permits have been suspended.”



Bibeau also claims that she didn’t know when the pork permit suspensions took effect.



Gary Stordy, the spokesman for the Canadian Pork Council, a council made to represent hog farmers across Canada, said that the permit suspensions are due to an overall problem with paperwork.

Stordy said the suspensions were to be applied to two processing plants in Quebec.



When it comes to pork, Canada produces a lot of it.

Canada produces the third most pork in the world and has consistently been a significant provider of pork to China.

With African pig herds currently being ravaged by African Swine Fever, Canada has taken a larger role when it comes to selling pork to the communist regime.



China bought C$514 million ($382.5 million) worth of Canadian pork in 2018 alone.



China is the largest global producer and consumer of pork.



With China acting with hostility towards Canada in recent weeks, only time will tell how the situation plays out.

ith African pig herds currently being ravaged by African Swine Fever, Canada has taken a larger role when it comes to selling pork to the communist regime.



China bought C$514 million ($382.5 million) worth of Canadian pork in 2018 alone.



China is the largest global producer and consumer of pork.



With China acting with hostility towards Canada in recent weeks, only time will tell how the situation plays out.

China has recently sentenced yet another Canadian to death, a move that is suspected to be retaliation for the arrest of CFO Wenzhou.

