Chinese fighter jets buzz Canadian warship

The tension between Canada and China appears to be continuously heating up. According to a recent report from the Associated Press, “two Chinese fighter jets buzzed a Canadian warship operating in international waters.”

According to Canadian Global Affairs Institute fellow Matthew Fisher, The HMCS Regina had 30 fighters fly within 300 metres of it. While the maneuver is aggressive, in the hands of trained pilots, it is not considered to be dangerous.

The relationship between the countries continues to be strained as a result of the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the CFO of Hauwei, one of China’s largest tech companies.

Wanzhou’s lawyers published a three-page statement earlier this week highlighting how it would be in “Canada’s national interest” to release their client.

Trudeau in the meantime has made his current G20 trip about finding allies to counter China’s maneuvers, including Donald Trump.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated.