Christine Sinclair breaks soccer goal world record

The World’s highest scoring female soccer player is now Canadian Christine Sinclair. The 36-year-old Canuck originally hails from Burnaby, BC, and she made soccer history by scoring her 184th and 185th goals in a game on Wednesday. Those last two goals put her past the former record holder, U.S. Abby Wambach.

The goal was followed by a champagne shower via Sinclair’s teammates. Known by her teammates as Sinc or Sincy she discussed her accomplishments within the sport as well as being a public role model.

“It’s not something I really think about,” she said. “I’m just me. I’m private, I’m quiet. I’ll speak up when I need to … Hopefully I’m an example for others, especially like young kids. Show them what’s possible when you dream those crazy dreams and put in the work.

“But most of all, I just try to be a good Canadian day after day.”

Sinclair broke the record in what was a blowout match between St. Kitts and Nevis at the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship at H-E-B Park in Edinburgh, Texas, according to Sportsnet.ca

When she scored the goal she was honoured by her substitute teammates who were dressed in goat masks to symbolize the abbreviation of Greatest Of All Time.

“What an experience to be on the field with Sinc in this moment,” said midfielder Sophie Schmidt. “I’m so proud of her. I think all of Canada is so proud of her.”

“We are just so honoured to play with her,” said midfielder Desiree Scott.

Wambach, who held the former title, tweeted her congratulations.

“Christine: History is made. Your victory is our victory. We celebrate with you. And to every girl coming up in the Pack with a dream to achieve that which doesn’t yet even exist: We believe in you. Your Pack is with you. And history awaits you.”

Between Christine Sinclair and tennis star Bianca Andreescu, Canadian female athletes are taking the world by storm.

