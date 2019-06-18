Climate hypocrisy: Catherine McKenna takes chauffeured vehicle to climate change event

According to reporters at Blacklocks, the ever-vocal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna used a “car and chauffeur” to get to a meeting to promote public transit.

McKenna, who presents herself as a strong environmental protectionist, is also sponsoring a Commons motion to declare a national emergency on climate change that she swears is “not the flavour of the month.”

Would also be good if the federal Conservatives had a plan to tackle climate change. But like the Harper gov't, they fail to understand the real costs of climate change to Canadians – from extreme heat to fires to flooding – and the $30 trillion opportunity of climate action. — Catherine McKenna ?? (@cathmckenna) August 25, 2018

This comes as no surprise, as this is just one of the many examples of climate hypocrisy that has occurred within the current Trudeau government.

Trudeau himself has shown that he flaunts a “do-what-I-say, not-as-I-do” attitude. Though he preaches to the masses that climate change is a real concern while forces citizens to stop using single-use plastics, Prime Minister Trudeau also sees little problem with taking his private jet to and from Florida, flights which also cost taxpayers $100,000.

