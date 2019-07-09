Opinion

CLUELESS CATHERINE: McKenna brags about loving Ottawa tap water, gets reminded about Attawapiskat water emergency

Catherine McKenna keeps having a tough time on the ol’ Twitter machine.
Spencer Fernando Montreal, QC
2 mins read

She recently put out another virtue-signalling tweet about how much she loves Ottawa tap water, and how she always carries her trusty water bottles around with her:

“There’s a lot to love about Ottawa—including our tap water! Did you know it’s rated among the best in the world? I’m always carrying reusable water bottles around to reduce plastic waste, so it’s good to know I can use Ottawa’s tap water when I need a refill. #10000Changes”

McKenna got heavily ratioed on the tweet, and the most striking response was made by Chelsea Jane Edwards from Attawapiskat:

“Must be nice, @cathmckenna. Maybe consider visiting Attawapiskat, a northern community IN Ontario, and try filling your water bottle here using our tap water? It just causes cancer if using it long term. No biggie. You’ll only be here for a day, at most I bet. You should be fine.”

Another resident of Attawapiskat Tweeted about how the water there is contaminated:

“So I hear Ottawa’s real proud of having the cleanest drinking water in the world! Meanwhile in Attawapiskat the water is contaminated.”

McKenna’s cluelessness is not a surprise, and it’s something I’ve been pointing out for some time as endemic to the elitist political class. The elites spend so much time focused on virtue signalling and managing their image in the global press, that they end up ignoring the people within their own country who are in dire need of help.

That kind of screwed up thinking is how we have arrived at a place in which the government gives away billions of our tax dollars to foreign countries year after year, yet—as we see in Attawapiskat and many other parts of our country – our own citizens often go without even the basics such as safe drinking water.

As I’ve said time and time again, governing is about priorities, and the top priority must be helping our own citizens.

So, instead of giving money to foreign countries, instead of trying to play “social engineer” and “transform” the country, and instead of being obsessed with water bottles and presenting a “woke” image, how about the government actually does something of substance, spends our money here at home, and ensures that every Canadian Citizen has access to safe and clean drinking water.

That’s something we should all be able to agree on.

