Business & Finance

CN Rail is re-hiring majority of laid off workers

CN Rail is beginning to bring back the majority of workers that were laid off last month due to the shortage of work brought on by blockades.
CN Rail is beginning to bring back the majority of workers that were laid off last month due to the shortage of work brought on by blockades.
Sam McGriskin Montreal, QC
1 mins read

CN Rail is beginning to bring back the majority of workers that were laid off last month due to the shortage of work brought on by blockades, according to CTV News.

Over 1,400 passenger and freight trains were held up last month and 450 workers were laid off. Analysts have estimated that the hold ups have cost the company many millions of dollars.

JJ Ruest, the CN chief executive noted that it will be several weeks before the company can recover from the setback as their product shipments begin to get moving again.

The eastern network of CN Rail was shut down on Feb. 13, a week after the Tyendinaga Mohawk protestors started a blockade on a rail line close to Belleville, Ont.

The blockade was cleared by provincial police last week. The blockade was started to protest construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline through Wet’suwet’en territory in northern British Columbia.

A draft agreement was reached between hereditary chiefs and government ministers on Sunday on land rights.

Business & Finance
Canadian News
Anti-pipeline Protests
Cn Rail
Related Posts Recommendation
Amazon suspends non-essential shipments

Amazon suspends non-essential shipments

Amazon has announced that it will be suspending its shipments temporarily in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, with the exception of medical supplies.

LCBO and cannabis stores to remain open through coronavirus pandemic

LCBO and cannabis stores to remain open through coronavirus pandemic

The government of Ontario has called for a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Beer Store, LCBO and cannabis stores will stay open.

Tim Hortons now allowing workers to stay home without doctor's note

Tim Hortons now allowing workers to stay home without doctor's note

Tim Hortons will now allow employees to stay home if the feel sick without providing a doctor's note. The decision comes after a social media backlash.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity

Many investors buy or sell based on a herd mentality, a desire to do what everyone else is doing. This is the opposite of a sound investment strategy.

As global oil prices PLUMMET, Canada braces for recession

As global oil prices PLUMMET, Canada braces for recession

The shares of Albertan oil companies plummeted last night after Saudi Arabia and Russia flooded the market with oil, bringing economic turmoil to Alberta.

Saudi Arabia drops oil prices triggering market plummet

Saudi Arabia drops oil prices triggering market plummet

Dropping oil prices due to coronoavirus fears were further slashed by Saudi Arabia in a price war with Russia.

Tim Hortons suspends use of reusable cups due to coronavirus concerns

Tim Hortons suspends use of reusable cups due to coronavirus concerns

In the statement, the company announced that it would use the “temporary approach” after receiving feedback from customers.

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent

Bell, Rogers and Telus have two years to reduce their rates by 25 percent and the change will be enforced by the government.

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades

Warren Buffett pulled a $4 billion investment in the liquid natural gas pipeline near the Saguenay port due to anti-pipeline blockades.

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC is losing $30 million a day in exports due to the ongoing anti-pipeline blockades that continue across Canada. These losses may be permanent.

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half a percent to counter impact of coronavirus

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half a percent to counter impact of coronavirus

The Bank of Canada announced a cut in its trend-setting interest rate by a half-percentage point. The rate dropped from 1.75 percent to 1.25 percent.

Apple to pay out $500 million for slowing down iPhone

Apple to pay out $500 million for slowing down iPhone

Apple Inc. will settle litigation for slowing down older iPhones to the tune of $500 million in compensation to owners who had to buy replacement phones.

Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached

Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached

The CGL pipeline in British Columbia is expected to resume work after talks between hereditary chiefs and government reached a proposed arrangement.

Most Read Business & Finance

1.

Tim Hortons now allowing workers to stay home without doctor's note

Tim Hortons will now allow employees to stay home if the feel sick without providing a doctor's note. The decision comes after a social media backlash.

Tim Hortons now allowing workers to stay home without doctor's note
2.

Amazon suspends non-essential shipments

Amazon has announced that it will be suspending its shipments temporarily in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, with the exception of medical supplies.

Amazon suspends non-essential shipments
3.

LCBO and cannabis stores to remain open through coronavirus pandemic

The government of Ontario has called for a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Beer Store, LCBO and cannabis stores will stay open.

LCBO and cannabis stores to remain open through coronavirus pandemic
4.

Canadians are avoiding Bell, Telus and Rogers by getting U.S. phone plans

Canadians are finding loopholes to avoid paying for one of the expensive domestic smart phone plans in Canada from carriers like Bell, Rogers and Telus.

Canadians are avoiding Bell, Telus and Rogers by getting U.S. phone plans
5.

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades

Warren Buffett pulled a $4 billion investment in the liquid natural gas pipeline near the Saguenay port due to anti-pipeline blockades.

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades
6.

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent

Bell, Rogers and Telus have two years to reduce their rates by 25 percent and the change will be enforced by the government.

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent
7.

SNC-Lavalin, China one step closer to building next-gen CANDU power plants for Shanghai

China’s national nuclear power corp. says SNC-Lavalin will conduct “pre-project work” for a pair of 700-megawatt advanced-CANDU reactors in Shanghai.

SNC-Lavalin, China one step closer to building next-gen CANDU power plants for Shanghai
8.

Tim Horton’s best card was their branding, but the jig is up

Tim Hortons can stop trying to pull on Canadian’s patriotic heartstrings for customer loyalty. Canadians aren’t buying it anymore.

Tim Horton’s best card was their branding, but the jig is up