CN Rail is re-hiring majority of laid off workers

CN Rail is beginning to bring back the majority of workers that were laid off last month due to the shortage of work brought on by blockades, according to CTV News.

Over 1,400 passenger and freight trains were held up last month and 450 workers were laid off. Analysts have estimated that the hold ups have cost the company many millions of dollars.

JJ Ruest, the CN chief executive noted that it will be several weeks before the company can recover from the setback as their product shipments begin to get moving again.

The eastern network of CN Rail was shut down on Feb. 13, a week after the Tyendinaga Mohawk protestors started a blockade on a rail line close to Belleville, Ont.

The blockade was cleared by provincial police last week. The blockade was started to protest construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline through Wet’suwet’en territory in northern British Columbia.

A draft agreement was reached between hereditary chiefs and government ministers on Sunday on land rights.