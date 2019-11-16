CN Railway gets strike notice from union

CN Railway revealed on Saturday that the Teamsters have provided notice that they plan to go on strike beginning November 19.

CN’s Chief Operating Officer Rob Reilly released a statement today that read in part: “If a settlement cannot be reached this weekend, we will once again encourage the union leadership to accept binding arbitration as an alternative to disrupting the Canadian economy. We remain committed to constructive talks to reach an agreement without a work stoppage.”

Reuters reports that “CN’s estimated 3,000 conductors, trainpersons and yardpersons voted in favor of strike action in September, after negotiations failed to produce a contract. The previous collective agreement expired on July 23, 2019.”

Recently The Globe and Mail reported that CN will be eliminating both management and union jobs to the tune of almost 2000 as a result of an economic downturn.