American News

CNN thinks people are racist against robots of colour

Robot celebrities like Sophia, who has appeared on a variety of talk shows and given millions of people the heeby-jeebies, depict white faces. According to the New Zealand-based study, this is a problem, as robots should be as diverse as humanity.
Robot celebrities like Sophia, who has appeared on a variety of talk shows and given millions of people the heeby-jeebies, depict white faces. According to the New Zealand-based study, this is a problem, as robots should be as diverse as humanity.
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Recently, CNN published an article dissecting an issue that has apparently been plaguing the robot community for months, without any humans being the wiser. Robot racism.

As CNN points out, the robots depicted in media are “all made of shiny white material. And some real-life humanoid robots are modelled after white celebrities,” arguing that there’s a problem in the lack of diversity amongst robots, and that colours should more frequently be modelled after people of colour.

The research centers around the study “Robots And Racism,” by the New Zealand-based Human Interface Technology Laboratory, where it was then in turn published by the University of Canterbury.

The study suggests that people perceive physically human-like robots to have a race and that this could cause problems down the line. Essentially, if robots are perceived to have a race, that means that they will be treated with different attitudes, including racist or harmful attitudes against robots of colour.

“The bias against black robots is a result of bias against African-Americans,” said lead researcher Christoph Bartneck to The Next Web. “It is amazing to see how people who had no prior interaction with robots show racial bias towards them.”

This, of course, completely avoids the fact that robots do not have a race, and are actually made of metals and plastics. CNN’s focus, though, is that many humans feel “sympathetic towards human-like robots,” citing the comments on a video of a CGI robot getting beat up. What CNN ends up advocating for though, is a very awkward robot-civil rights “cyborg.”

Robot celebrities like Sophia, who has appeared on a variety of talk shows and given millions of people the heeby-jeebies, depict white faces. According to the New Zealand-based study, this is a problem, as robots should be as diverse as humanity.

The problem with robots of colour

There are too many nuances that come along with giving robots racial identities. Namely, who decides what is okay?

For example, if there are to be diverse robots, ie. a black robot, should he have an accent? If so, what type of accent? If the robot does not have an accent, would this be a way for insane social justice warriors to claim that black voices are being whitewashed and that black robots should instead use AAVE (African-American Vernacular English).

Not only that, but aren’t there very obvious red flags that would be raised if a white person owned nothing but black robots as assistants? There are already feminists upset about sex dolls who are modelled after people of colour, and how these races are being “fetishized.” Is this not strikingly similar, if not much worse?

This creates a tangled mess with too many loose ends. The solution instead should be to identify robots as robots, rather than putting so much weight and consideration into what colour their skin is. Rather than creating robots in our own image like some sort of Abrahamic god, we should continue to think of robots as robots, rather than as a tool to promote diversity.

Considering how completely obsessed with race and discrimination North America is, it’s doubtful that this will be the last time you hear about this issue. There will undoubtedly be those campaigning for higher representation of Latinx robots, black robots, Asian robots, and without a doubt, there will be a demand for non-binary robots, ironically coded by ones and zeroes.

If there was such a demand that creating a non-binary assistant voice was necessary, it’s foolish to think similar moves won’t be made in the world of robots.

Robot race-baiters are coming

The anti-robotism facade is another way for race-baiters to exhibit their oppression. If humans are going to obsess over the colour of non-humans, there’s only one solution that comes to mind.

Give robots their own skin colour. Perhaps a metal-gray? Make robot voices sound distinctly different from any accent than that comes from a human mouth, perhaps a rigid and phonetic voice that makes it impossible to politicize. Don’t give them eyes or eye colours, but instead, a camera/cameras that are entirely utilitarian. Don’t give them personalities or backstories or gender, as this could be politicized in a pinch.

Essentially, robots should be robotic, and not designed after humans. Conflating the two is a pandora’s box that will lead to even more useless discussions about robots and race.

The problem with social justice theories like these is that there is no end game. Robots as a distinct “culture” are nothing new. The traditional idea of a robot does not resemble the idea of a human, meaning that—according to social justice theorists—humans could hypothetically be culturally appropriating robots by doing dances like The Robot. Daft Punk would be ousted for wearing Robot-Face, and talking in a Microsoft Sam voice would be considered a harmful stereotype.

Keep robots robotic. Doing the opposite compromises what makes humans unique.

American News
Culture
Opinion
Technology
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Most Read American News

1.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
2.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
3.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
4.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
5.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
6.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'
7.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
8.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls