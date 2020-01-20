Opinion

CNN’s anti-Bernie bias shows establishment elites will stop at nothing to destroy outsiders

CNN’s anti-Bernie Sanders bias reveals that the networks are all about protecting the established order and taking out outsiders.
Spencer Fernando Montreal, QC
2 mins read

I’m no fan of Bernie Sanders.

The fact that he straight-up calls himself a socialist at least deserves credit for honesty, as most on the left won’t admit to it, but that doesn’t change the fact that socialism is an incredibly dangerous and destructive ideology.

That said, the way CNN has treated his candidacy is a disgrace.

In the last Democratic debate, CNN ran a story based on “sources” claiming that Sanders had told fellow Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren that “a woman couldn’t win.”

Bernie denied that claim repeatedly, and denied it again when he was asked about it at the debate. Yet, right after his denial, the CNN “moderator” asked Elizabeth Warren how she felt “when Bernie Sanders said a woman couldn’t win.”

CNN just flat-out ignored Sanders’ denial, choosing to side with one candidate against another and pretend that the unprovable claim of what Sanders supposedly said was somehow an iron-clad fact.

Additionally, CNN had been the network to push the story the most in the lead-up to the debate, making it seem like they were trying to keep it going to boost their own ratings, rather than actually just “report the news.”

The treatment of Sanders shows a clear anti-Bernie bias at CNN, and it’s reminiscent of the anti-Trump bias at the network.

Notably, while Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump are far apart on the political spectrum, there is some overlap in their willingness to condemn the corrupt system, represent what millions of previously-ignored Americans want, and “tell it like it is.”

Of course, that terrifies the establishment, so they try to destroy outsider candidates like Trump and Bernie.

At this point, it’s difficult to even consider CNN a news network. Instead, it’s a tool for the establishment elites to try and build a narrative to take down anyone who challenges the established order, and defeat anyone who starts to gain traction among millions of people who are fed-up with a system that wasn’t working for them.

And while Fox News gets attacked for being an “opinion network” rather than a news network, Fox actually has a much clearer delineation between facts and opinion. It’s pretty obvious when you’re watching a hard news segment on Fox, and it’s pretty obvious when you’re watching opinion. But on CNN, they pretend the whole thing is simply “news,” masquerading their clear bias as “covering events.”

So, the anti-Bernie bias at CNN is really part of a larger problem with much of the establishment media. It’s not about news. It’s about serving the elites at the expense of everyone else.

