Collisions mount as snowstorm descends on Alberta

Weather warnings are still in place as snowplows and emergency crews try to handle the sudden and intense snowstorm underway in Alberta.
Beginning early in the morning of September 28, numerous traffic collisions began to mount as driving conditions and visibility degraded. Numerous road closures have been reported and more are expected throughout the weekend.
The late September storm was announced by the Weather Network earlier in the week, predicting that Albertans can expect a record-breaking 60+ cm of snow over the weekend and blizzard-like conditions.
Police have issued warnings for all drivers to stay safe and drive cautiously.