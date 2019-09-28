Collisions mount as snowstorm descends on Alberta

Weather warnings are still in place as snowplows and emergency crews try to handle the sudden and intense snowstorm underway in Alberta.

Roads in southwestern Alberta are partly covered or fully covered in snow this morning. Snow plows are working to improve conditions. Drive with caution. (7:55am) #ABRoads #ABStorm #yyctraffic pic.twitter.com/OewcQz49s9 — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) September 28, 2019

Beginning early in the morning of September 28, numerous traffic collisions began to mount as driving conditions and visibility degraded. Numerous road closures have been reported and more are expected throughout the weekend.

Update: Hwy2A at RR 272, north of Red Deer, remains CLOSED due to earlier train derailment. Emergency crews on scene. Use alternate route, avoid the area and expect major delays. (1:40pm) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) September 28, 2019

EB Hwy16 at RR91, 1km E of Wildwood, lane closure due to vehicle incident. Crews on scene, expect delays. (2:26pm) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) September 28, 2019

Update: Hwy1A at Gleneagles Drive, 2km E of Cochrane MVC has been cleared. All lanes have been reopened. (11:44am) #ABRoads #yyctraffic https://t.co/eHofJBPg7G — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) September 28, 2019

The late September storm was announced by the Weather Network earlier in the week, predicting that Albertans can expect a record-breaking 60+ cm of snow over the weekend and blizzard-like conditions.

Snow has started falling in southeast British Columbia from the same weather system that will whiten southern Alberta this weekend. (DriveBC photo) pic.twitter.com/xEclAP8ONd — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) September 27, 2019

Police have issued warnings for all drivers to stay safe and drive cautiously.