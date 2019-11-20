Company offers non-smokers six additional sick days a year

A Tokyo-based company is offering its non-smoking workers an additional six days off per year to make up for the amount of time smokers took off during work hours for cigarette breaks.

Piala Inc., based in Japan, made the decision after non-employees complained that smokers were getting more time off a day than all of those who did not smoke.

“I hope to encourage employees to quit smoking through incentives rather than penalties or coercion”, said Takao Asuka, the Piala Inc CEO, to Kyodo News.

With the new policy now in effect, 30 out of 120 employees elligble for the break have taken their extra days off, and have already motivated four smokers to give up the bad habit in exchange for vacation days, according to Kyoto News.