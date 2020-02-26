Conservative candidate Marilyn Gladu releases platform, commits to lowering taxes

Conservative leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu has released her policy platform. Among other promises, Gladu has pledged to lower taxes for low-income Canadians.

On the economic front, Gladu has pledged to restore “our natural resource sector to a source of pride,” removing provincial trade barriers, and guaranteeing spending reductions. It is not yet clear whether these spending reductions will constitute cuts to social services.

Gladu, like the other leadership candidates, has expressed support of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Once the United Kingdom has left the free-trade bloc, Gladu said she would work to create a “CANZUK” trade deal—although not much further detail was given as to the details of this relationship.

Gladu has also released her climate change plan. Before Gladu entered politics, she worked as a chemical engineer—working to eliminate emissions from major industry.

Unlike some other candidates, Gladu is committed to fulfilling Canada’s Paris commitments for 2030. She plans to do this by tackling emissions from big polluters and will not force a carbon tax.