Conservative candidate targeted by antisemitic graffiti

The Conservative Party of Canada candidate for Pierrefonds-Dollard was targeted by anti-semitic graffiti.
CPC candidate Mariam Ishak had her election signs defaced with swastikas on Sunday, according to a tweet by her official Twitter account.
Ishak is originally from Egypt, and she immigrated to Canada in 1998.
The vandalism comes at a time where several Liberal candidates and nomination candidates have been accused of antisemitism.
According to local anti-hate activist “Erasing Hate” the swastikas have since been removed.