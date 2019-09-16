Conservative candidate targeted by antisemitic graffiti

The Conservative Party of Canada candidate for Pierrefonds-Dollard was targeted by anti-semitic graffiti.

I denounce hate messages against all candidates no matter the party they belong to…

Je dénonce les messages de haine contre tous les candidats, peu importe leur parti… #Respect#notohatemessages pic.twitter.com/TxNEoPBMhw — Mariam Ishak, (@MariamIshakCPC) September 15, 2019

CPC candidate Mariam Ishak had her election signs defaced with swastikas on Sunday, according to a tweet by her official Twitter account.

Ishak is originally from Egypt, and she immigrated to Canada in 1998.

The vandalism comes at a time where several Liberal candidates and nomination candidates have been accused of antisemitism.

According to local anti-hate activist “Erasing Hate” the swastikas have since been removed.