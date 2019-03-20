Conservative caucus defiantly sings “politically incorrect” national anthem

The Conservative Party held a caucus meeting, and they did something pretty special. They began their meeting by singing O Canada. This alone is not necessarily news-worthy. What is news-worthy, however, is the version they sang.

The Conservatives completely ignored the politically correct modifications of the Trudeau Liberals. They proudly sang “all thy sons” instead of the incoherent “all of us.”



Check out the footage of the Conservatives unwoke, patriotic anthem below:

The anthem officially changed last year in February after efforts to make the anthem more gender neutral, a move that ironically offended many Canadians. At the time, Conservatives boycotted a vote on changes to the anthem.

Perhaps this provides a glimpse into what our future anthem might look like under Prime Minister Andrew Scheer? Heaven knows that patriotic Canadians would prefer the old, “politically incorrect” version to officially return.