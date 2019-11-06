Conservative event in Portland targeted by antifa extremists

A town hall event in Portland, Oregon, hosted by the Melody Centre has been targeted by the antifa extremists. The event was organized by the WalkAway Campaign, which had activist Brandon Straka, documentarian Dinesh D’Souza, radio host Lars Larson, and prominent journalist Andy Ngo, speaking to the audience on a range of topical issues. Disclosure: Ngo is the Editor-at-large at The Post Millennial.

Over the past week, antifa had tried to harass the centre into deplatforming the speakers. Despite the group attempting to intimidate the business, audience, and speakers, they failed to shut down the event.

Even before the event had begun, a group of 20 antifa members gathered outside the centre, intimidating the speakers and audience. Soon after, they began to circle the event, taking photographs of the attendees.

During the event, Ngo saw the antifa activist who attacked him whilst at the gym earlier this year in May and decided to name him on Twitter. The assailant’s name is John Hacker.

There are around 20 antifa people here. They’re walking around outside the venue and some of them are taking photos of the attendees. pic.twitter.com/pdM5mw13ZK — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 6, 2019

As they were circling the event, the antifa members chanted slogans like “I f****d God, now he’s gay,” and “all cops are bastards.” Despite there being a heavy police presence, and threats of violence, Portland’s police force largely remained in the background in light clothing, rather than the heavy riot gear they have worn at previous antifa demonstrations.

“I F*CKED God, now He’s GAY!”



Antifa is yelling outside the @DineshDSouza and @BrandonStraka event in Portland



Weird. pic.twitter.com/Tu0RYR3azl — Elijah Schaffer (@ElijahSchaffer) November 6, 2019

Due to the event being ticketed, the antifa members did not manage to disrupt the event. Nevertheless, the group still attempted to make as much noise as possible by honking horns and creating a general racket. These noises, however, failed to penetrate the event, only irritating the surrounding neighbourhood.

Over the past few days, antifa and other hard-left organizations had attempted to cancel the event. Mayoral candidate Sarah Iannarone also called for the event to be shut down, posting on Twitter: “There should be no safe haven for people affiliated with domestic terrorists and nationalist extremists.” This tweet was later criticized for inciting violence.

There should be no safe haven for people affiliated with domestic terrorists and white nationalist extremists in our #SanctuaryCity, period.



Thanks for your leadership @PopMobPDX 💕✊ for covering this @BlairStenvick 📝📰 https://t.co/pCK3g84GjS — Sarah Iannarone (she/her) (@sarahforpdx) November 5, 2019

On Twitter, Iannarone has mentioned her support of antifa, announcing her support of her nickname, the “Antifa mayor.” antifa has long been criticized for its violent tactics and willingness to label moderate public figures as fascists. Even the notorious socialist Noam Chomsky has labeled antifa as a “major gift to the right,” due to their extremist tactics.

If they're gonna call me "Antifa Mayor" then I might as well fight fascism 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Sarah Iannarone (she/her) (@sarahforpdx) November 5, 2019

The main effort to get this event cancelled came from a group called Popular Mobilization, which is another coordinated left-wing organization. Popular Mobilization has publicly directed its followers to harass the centre by sending private messages and requests. After this failed, they then decided to call and email the centre into compliance. The group was responsible for distributing the milkshakes that were used to assault people in an antifa riot in June.

This—from a Portland mayoral candidate—is crazy. She says there are terrorists speaking at this event. Who is she referring to? @DineshDSouza, @BrandonStraka & myself. The antifa group that gave out milkshakes used to assault people in June is trying to shut down the whole event. pic.twitter.com/jUt28SqPuv — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 6, 2019

Portland has had a troubling history of far-left violence and intimidation. Earlier this year, Ngo was beaten and attacked with “milkshakes” on the streets of the city. As well as this, during the far-right, Proud Boys rally, antifa attacked multiple people including non-related bystanders. Despite this, very few charges were laid by the Portland police.

Ngo has been a constant target of antifa violence and conspiracy theories. On Halloween night, antifa activists arrived at Ngo’s family home so to intimidate his family. As well as this, Ngo has often been accused by antifa and their allies of providing “kill lists” to Atomwaffen.

Activists such as @IwriteOK continue to lie about the authorship of our article published back in May in order to target @MrAndyNgo



I wonder why they hate the article so much. Is it because it cuts close too close to the bone? 🤔

https://t.co/ExCFQpQththttps://t.co/Hyhph83N32 — Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) November 6, 2019

Yesterday, Stanford University data scientist, Becca Lewis, also promoted this unfounded conspiracy theory.

Antifa black bloc handed out flyers about me with a crazy conspiracy theory that claims I provide a neo-Nazi terror group with lists of people to kill. pic.twitter.com/v14jQORLO2 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 6, 2019

TPM asked Ngo about the demonstration. “The masked protesters mocked my injuries from the beating when I was outside. They passed out flyers with the false claim that I provide a terrorist group with ‘kill lists.’ Clearly the aim is to lie about me in the most egregious ways to incite more violence against me,” he said.