Conservative plan to cut foreign aid is something all Canadians can support

Andrew Scheer’s announcement that a Conservative government would cut foreign aid by 25% has been met with the usual wailing and gnashing of teeth by the out-of-touch elites.
Yet, it’s a policy that all Canadians can support because it will benefit all of us.

As I’ve said many times, the Canadian government is called “Canadian” for a reason.

It exists to serve the Canadian People, not to serve foreign, often corrupt, countries.

When we have such serious problems here at home, including a growing opioid epidemic, veterans who are homeless and struggling, and many Indigenous communities that lack access to good housing and even clean drinking water, then it’s obvious to everyone that we need to focus our resources here at home.

Personally, I would like to see all foreign aid (aside from disaster relief) eliminated and redirected towards Canadian citizens.

Still, the Conservative proposal has (along with earlier calls by the PPC to end all foreign aid) finally shifted the conversation around foreign aid, and will help wake up many Canadians to the reality that a large amount of our tax dollars are given away to foreign countries while Canadians here at home are suffering.

Everyone in our country can agree that we must always focus on fixing things here at home first.

Just imagine if you saw a family living in a house down the street, and the parents were always out and about giving away food and toys to the neighbourhood, but you then found out that their own children were starving and going without.

You would definitely think, “Hey, maybe you should take care of your own family before giving things away to others.”

As Canadians, we are all supposed to be a big national family. And when our own Canadian brothers and sisters are struggling and going without, we need to stop being obsessed with the rest of the world and start looking in our own backyard to make a real difference.

So, while the Conservative announcement on cutting foreign aid and redirecting some of that money back to Canadians doesn’t go nearly far enough, it is an important step in the right direction, and creates a clear contrast between the Liberals – who are always looking for a chance to give our money away – and the Conservatives, who are at least seeking to turn the tide and change the conversation on foreign aid.

Redirecting foreign aid money towards our own nation and our national family is something all Canadians can support.

