Conservatives break records in campaign fundraising

Conservatives have broken their 2011 second-quarter fundraising record by bringing in $8.5 million this second quarter from approximately 53,000 donors, reports CBC News.

The Liberals also say they’ve raised a respectable $5 million from over 41,500 donors between April 1 to June 30, a personal best for the incumbent party.

The smaller Green Party raised approximately $1.44 million, while the NDP raised over $1.43 million.

“According to the Tories, this is the largest fundraising total for any party ever over the first six months of a year, beating their own record from 2011 by some $300,000. In the 2011 federal election, the Conservatives won a majority of seats,” reports iPolitics.

“We’re now less than 90 days until Election Day, and these fundraising results show that momentum is firmly on our side,” stated Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

“With Canadians clearly showing their support for our party, we’re going to continue to outline our plan that helps all Canadians get ahead.”

This Conservative fundraising boon is very much in keeping with the momentum of last quarter, when Tories raked in $8 million dollars in donations over the first three months of 2019, more than any party in Canada’s history and more than twice what was raised by the Liberal Party.

“Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer attributes his party’s financial prowess to having a message that is resonating with Canadians and believes it is a sign Canadians want a change in government,” reports The Canadian Press’s Mia Rabson.

“The Liberals have only edged the Conservatives in the fundraising game in three of the 13 quarters since the last election,” Rabson continues, “including the fourth quarter of 2015 when the election occurred and the third and fourth quarters of 2016.

“In total, the Conservatives have raised $11 million more than the Liberals since the 2015 election.”

Still, given the huge difference in fundraising efforts between the first and second quarter of this year, it looks like Liberals are picking up the pace and are certainly trying to make it a close one.

With the two front-runners in the upcoming federal election boasting new highs in fundraising, we’re sure to see a heated and exciting race between Andrew Scheer and Justin Trudeau leading up to October 21.