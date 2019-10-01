Conservatives propose 25 percent slash to foreign aid spending

Andrew Scheer and the Conservative Party have proposed slashing Canada’s foreign aid spending by 25 percent if elected. Currently, Canada spends roughly $6 billion each year on foreign aid, meaning the government would retain $1.5 billion.

Conservatives say those who would be cut from the list of countries Canada aids would be “middle- and upper-income countries as well as hostile regimes.”

Those who fall into this category have a Human Development Index above 0.6, including Argentina, Iran, China, and Barbados.

“According to Global Affairs, reports CBC. “Canada spent more than $6 billion on international assistance during the 2017-2018 fiscal year. The top five recipients were Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Mali and Nigeria.”

According to CBC, “Speaking in Toronto, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he would use the $1.5 billion in savings to pay for other policies in the Conservatives’ yet-to-be-released platform.”

Of the $4.5 billion remaining in foreign aid, Scheer says he would redirect $700 million towards aiding the poorest countries, and more specifically aiding the children of these countries, especially those in conflict zones. Ukraine is one such country that Scheer mentioned potentially increasing aid for.