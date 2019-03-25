Conservatives would win a minority government: Forum Research Poll

According to a poll conducted by Forum Research Inc. , the Conservatives would win the election with a minority government if the October vote was held today.

The poll, which sampled 1490 Canadians suggests that over 4 in 10 people would vote Conservative (41%).

At the same time a little over one third of Canadians would still vote liberal (35%) meaning that the Conservatives would be faced with a minority government. While the NDP would scoop up one-sixth of the vote (14%).

The greatest portion of Conservative support comes from Alberta, where a whopping 70% of people polled said they would be voting for a Conservative government in an election.

In terms of economic classes, the Conservatives are polling the best among middle class Canadians earning between $40,000-$60,000 a year (45%), while the Liberals are more likely to get the vote from the wealthiest Canadians (43%).

