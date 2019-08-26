Convicted murderer escapes New Brunswick minimum-security unit

On August 22, 2019, Jack Woods, a Dorchester inmate convicted for Manslaughter and Second Degree Murder, escaped from his Community Based Residential Facility while on temporary absence from the minimum-security unit he was staying in at the Dorchester Penitentiary.

According to Government of Canada news release, officials describe Woods as 66 years old, 170 cm (5’ 7”) in height, and weighs 101 kg (223 lbs).

“He has a fair complexion, blue eyes and brown hair. He has a leopard tattoo on his right upper arm, skull tattoos on his left forearm and upper arm, and is missing his left and right little fingers. He is currently serving an indeterminate sentence for Manslaughter and Second Degree Murder.”

The Correctional Service of Canada has issued a Canada-wide warrant for Woods. He is being considered potentially dangerous.

According to the RCMP, this is not the first time Woods has escaped. A Canada-wide warrant was issued in 2011, as well, after he fled to Nanaimo, B.C. from an Ontario halfway house, reports The Canadian Press.

“Is he dangerous? I don’t know,” Dan Melanson with the Dorchester Penitentiary told The Canadian Press. “Possibly (with) the rehabilitation that we gave him over the years, maybe he’s not, but then again, he’s done it once.”

Anyone with information on Jack Woods is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP.