Convicted pedophile released into the public: Peel police

The Peel Regional Police have issued a public safety warning on convicted sex offender Madilyn Harks (formerly Matthew Harks).

Community Safety Advisory – Offender Being Released to Brampton Area – https://t.co/Ev8mDuzkNb pic.twitter.com/ouCjqIGd6W — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) March 22, 2019

Harks, who is 36 years of age has been convicted on three separate occasions of sexually assaulting girls under the age of eight.

“Harks’ young victims have included neighbours and a fellow member of a church congregation,” reads the police statement.

Police believe that Harks is likely to re-offend and has several court ordered restraints which prevent her from attending public swimming areas, day-cares, schools, playgrounds, community centres and from being in the presence of children under the age of 14.

Harks has moved into a Brampton neighbourhood and police advise caution.

