Multiple key players will be out due to injuries.

According to the team, the Raptors will play without three of their key players, including scoring leader Pascal Siakam, as well as Marc Gasol, and Norman Powel “indefinitely.”

The three players sustained injuries a night earlier in a game in Detroit.

Siakam suffered a stretched groin while Gasol sustained a strained left hamstring.

Powell left the game in the fourth quarter after a collision with another player.