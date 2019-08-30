“Cougar sighting” near B.C. elementary school was actually a fat house cat

A cougar sighting in proximity to a Vancouver-area elementary school ended up being nothing more than a fluffy friend.

A supposed sighting of a 150-pound cougar was, in reality, “a large domestic cat.”

A woman from the South Surrey neighbourhood emailed Peace Arch News on Tuesday to report the sighting, of what she described as a large cat that was “maybe 150 lbs” walking down the road in front of Semiahmoo Trail Elementary School.

Const. Richard Wright of the Vancouver Police confirmed to Surrey Now-Leader that the sighting was “either a cougar or a large domestic cat” on August 26.

Police conducted a thorough search of the area, and found a “large domestic cat that could be seen to be a cougar from a distance.”

The chunky boy was spending time in a wooded area around the school, though police say they must take all sightings seriously due to the risks that come with putting large wild cats around small school children.