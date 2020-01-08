Couple wins lottery—son is declared cancer-free three days later

English couple John and Allison McDonald have had some very good luck recently.

The couple from County Durham won $2.6-million in the U.K. National Lottery last week. Their luck did not stop there as their 15-year-old son Ewan was declared cancer-free only three days later.

John is 62-years-old and worked as a security officer while Allison, 49, worked at an optician’s office. John figured he was doing well after he matched a couple of numbers and thought he was going to win a lucky dip but he eventually matched the full 6 numbers to win the 2.6-million.

In the days to come, the family received news that their son was no longer plagued with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Ewan was undergoing chemotherapy for most of 2019.

After the couple’s amazing luck they have decided to retire and have left behind the constant worrying of their son’s cancer.

John told the BBC, “It is just like all of our lifelong dreams came true in the space of three days.”

“What a start to 2020. Everyone always dreams of winning the lottery at Christmas and talks about how amazing this would be, but Allison and I never believed it would happen to us—and it has”

“And then to receive news that Ewan’s latest scans are all clear is just truly amazing. We are so thankful. 2020 is certainly looking like being one amazing year for the three of us,” he said.

Allison noted, “This is just the most amazing feeling ever.”

