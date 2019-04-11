Opinion

*Crickets* from the Liberal caucus on SNC-Lavalin

When the Liberal party threw out Philpott and Raybould for pointing out Trudeau’s failure to uphold our most important principles, the Liberal Party demonstrated that they are not a party, but an echo chamber.
When the Liberal party threw out Philpott and Raybould for pointing out Trudeau’s failure to uphold our most important principles, the Liberal Party demonstrated that they are not a party, but an echo chamber.
Eugene Fernandes Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Few articles have been written critiquing the Liberal caucus for their complacency in the SNC-Lavalin scandal. But they should be criticized because they are failing to uphold their responsibilities.

By supporting Trudeau’s expulsion of Wilson-Raybould and Philpott for not being “team players,” the current Liberal caucus shows how little they care for both Responsible Government and the Rule of Law.

Canada, as a longstanding and well-functioning democracy, deserves and should expect more from their Liberal MPs. Here’s where they went wrong.

One thing that Responsible Government means is that the executive branch, made up of cabinet and Trudeau, are held accountable by the legislative branch, made up of every other MP in Parliament. The legislative branch does this by criticizing and voting against the executive branch. It is the most proximate check on executive abuse of power.

But it looks like our Parliament has it completely backwards! It seems that in the case of SNC-Lavalin the executive branch decides what is acceptable and what is not. When Wilson-Raybould and Philpott criticized the executive for moving past what was acceptable conduct for a government, they were ejected from caucus by Trudeau with the support of Liberal MPs.

Apparently, criticism of the government’s allegedly illegal actions cannot take place if you are within the Liberal caucus. But if the legislative branch cannot critique the government, then they cannot hold them to account for their misdeeds. Liberal MPs should be able to critique the government’s actions.

This is because all MPs should not strictly follow their leader. They should follow a leader to the extent that he follows, at the bare minimum, the principles we expect from all of our representatives.

The two most important ones, in my estimation, are The Rule of Law and Responsible Government. Upholding Responsible Government should be more important than being “a team player.” If you fail to uphold it, then all you have left is a cult of personality.

When the Liberal party threw out Philpott and Raybould for pointing out Trudeau’s failure to uphold our most important principles, the Liberal Party demonstrated that they are not a party, but an echo chamber.

The second important principle is the Rule of Law. It distinguishes a democracy from mob rule, and it insists that all are subject to the law—no special treatment!

Thus, we follow the law rather than a person or a committee. Interfering with the law for political reasons breaks the Rule of Law because doing so calls for special treatment. Pressuring an Attorney General to pressure a public prosecutor to treat a company differently interferes with the equal application of the law.

And by pressuring Wilson-Raybould to do just this, Trudeau belittled the concept. What should have happened then is that the legislative branch, reining in the executive branch, should have denounced Trudeau’s violation.

Breaking the Rule of Law always comes with good reasons. One could argue that the Liberal caucus had best intentions in mind when they tried to save 9,000 jobs in Quebec. After all, aren’t governments supposed to fight for jobs and serve the national economic interest? Asking a Minister of Justice to pursue a DPA does not turn Canada into a tyranny, after all.

From a cursory glance, the law is more on the side of Raybould and the Public Prosecutor than on the Liberals because SNC-Lavalin does not seem eligible for a DPA. According to 715.32 (1) of the Criminal Code, the public prosecutor should take into account many things when considering a DPA, such as the public interest. At first glance, this supports the Liberal position.

But keep reading, and you will find a caveat in 715.32 (3). If a company is even alleged to have broken Section 3 or 4 of the Corruption of Public Officials Act, then the public prosecutor “must not consider the national economic interest” when considering a DPA.

To break the Act, you need to bribe an official in another country and/or hide doing so. And since SNC-Lavalin allegedly bribed Libyan officials and then hid these expenses, it is likely that they broke the Act.

Thus, the public prosecutor cannot consider the public interest with SNC Lavalin, which is exactly what Trudeau was trying to get Wilson-Raybould to persuade the DPP to do. Clearly, Trudeau was trying to get someone to go against the law by influencing them when he was not supposed to.

If the Liberal Party is shy about defending the Rule of Law, and will not uphold Responsible Government, then Canadians shouldn’t trust them to stand up for anything other than their leader. We deserve better.

Opinion
Liberals
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature