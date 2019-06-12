Daughter allegedly stabs sleeping parents in Ontario

According to Durham Radio News, police say a 21-year-old woman stabbed her parents while they were asleep.

The attack occurred at around 12:45 am, according to police.

The father received several “minor puncture wounds,” the mother did not require any medical attention.

The daughter then allegedly left the home, but was noticed walking down Manning Road with a large knife by an on-duty officer responding to the crime.

She was arrested at gunpoint, and was taken to hospital for mental health evaluations.

Police say she will be facing charges of two counts of assault with a weapong and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

The woman’s name has not been released.

