Daycare forces vegan menu on children

A British daycare has faced criticism after it introduced a vegan-only menu for the enrolled children, according to the Daily Mail.

The daycare, named Jigsaw Day Nurseries, is intending to create an entirely plant-based diet by January of next year. The daycare in question has over 250 children, and they will be serving children who are aged between 0 and 4.

As soon as the daycare introduced these changes, parents began to complain, saying that the daycare introduced these changes without consulting them first.

There was also a significant amount of online criticism, with some respondents suggesting that the daycare is imposing a lifestyle change on other people’s children.

The owner of the daycare has rejected the parent’s claims, telling the Daily Mail that she feels “passionately” about the “sustainable path” she has chosen.

“Our sole focus has been on making a significant and impactful change for the good of our children’s environmental futures whilst ring-fencing this with robust nutritional planning which meets all the recommended early years guidelines.”