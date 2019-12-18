Culture

Defining trans accurately now gets you banned from Twitter

Apparently, tweeting about the biological reality of sex is a no-no, worthy of account suspension.
Apparently, tweeting about the biological reality of sex is a no-no, worthy of account suspension.
Libby Emmons Brooklyn, NY
4 mins read

The trans debate on Twitter is basically insane. While Twitter claims that its “mission is to give everyone the power to create and share ideas and information, and to express their opinions and beliefs without barriers,” that’s only true if you toe the progressive party line on trans. If you don’t, you’re out, with barely an explanation. 4th Wave Now was banned, they asked why, filed an appeal, and were given the runaround.

The tweet in question referenced an article by Pique Resilience Project founder Chiara Canaan, who came to believe she was trans after a bad break up at 15 years old. Now 22 and a lesbian, she has spoken out about her experience to help other girls from making the mistake she did. Apparently, tweeting about the biological reality of sex is a no-no, worthy of account suspension.

Jesse Singal, who has written about trans in honest, direct ways, and been blasted for it, uncovered an oddity with the 4th Wave Now Twitter account.

“Parent-skeptics who question medicalising gender-atypical youth,” 4th Wave Now speaks out in favour of the “watchful waiting” approach to trans questioning kids, as opposed to the instant medical transitioning that many advocate for.

4th Wave Now, founded by Chiara’s mother, posted “Let’s let the founder’s daughter speak for herself, shall we? She belongs to a population of young lesbians who once believed they were trans—a population Katy neither advocates for (yes, we do) nor understands from personal experience, being a natal male.”

In their mission, Twitter states that “Free expression is a human right – we believe that everyone has a voice, and the right to use it. Our role is to serve the public conversation, which requires representation of a diverse range of perspectives.” Unless your range of perspectives includes the one that owns the legitimacy of sex. Twitter puts more stake in gender fantasy than sex reality.

Twitter changed its rules in 2018 to ban deadnaming and misgendering of trans persons, and the company has been clear on its policy for hateful conduct, stating that “You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”

But how exactly is the term “natal male” hate speech? Signal tried to get to the bottom of it, and reached out to both Twitter and 4th Wave Now, acting as an intermediary.

4th Wave Now “appealed the false claim that the term ‘natal male’ is ‘hateful’ (more on that terminology shortly). Our appeal was immediately denied, and two subsequent appeals have been thus far ignored. Our only option appears to be deleting the tweet to end our total account lockout.”

Meanwhile, the person who was referred to as a “natal male,” calls the LGB Alliance a hate group for advocating for same-sex attracted persons’ rights.

Claims that trans women are not male.

And that sex is a social construct.

It’s odd that making the claim that women don’t actually exist isn’t hate speech, but saying that they do exist, is. Twitter clearly has no idea what it’s doing, or how to establish standards. Either that, or they are making a distinct foray into misogyny. Those who believe women are not fantasies, evidenced by submissiveness and ponytails, but actual, biological females, are not hateful. They are merely trying to stake a claim to reality in the face of the continued onslaught of falsehoods perpetrated in the name of compassion.

Odd that it took a man to get to the bottom of Twitter’s suspension of an account that fights for the rights and realities of women and girls. Although maybe that’s par for the course. When women aren’t believed, when their experiences are discounted, men have to swoop in for the rescue. At least Twitter believes in that reality of womanhood. Kudos, Twitter.

Culture
Opinion
Political Correctness
Trans
Twitter
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations