Defining trans accurately now gets you banned from Twitter

The trans debate on Twitter is basically insane. While Twitter claims that its “mission is to give everyone the power to create and share ideas and information, and to express their opinions and beliefs without barriers,” that’s only true if you toe the progressive party line on trans. If you don’t, you’re out, with barely an explanation. 4th Wave Now was banned, they asked why, filed an appeal, and were given the runaround.

It is not good for Twitter to lock down accounts for crazy-seeming reasons, claim they've been unlocked, fail to unlock them, and then go radio silent. Maybe you're not sympathetic in this case, but it could just as easily happen to someone else.https://t.co/IKbA21YBSz — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) December 17, 2019

The tweet in question referenced an article by Pique Resilience Project founder Chiara Canaan, who came to believe she was trans after a bad break up at 15 years old. Now 22 and a lesbian, she has spoken out about her experience to help other girls from making the mistake she did. Apparently, tweeting about the biological reality of sex is a no-no, worthy of account suspension.

Jesse Singal, who has written about trans in honest, direct ways, and been blasted for it, uncovered an oddity with the 4th Wave Now Twitter account.

People who have threatened me with death or violence have faced fewer disciplinary sanctions from Twitter than 4thWave is for referring to someone's natal sex. IT REALLY MAKES YOU THINK. — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) December 18, 2019

“Parent-skeptics who question medicalising gender-atypical youth,” 4th Wave Now speaks out in favour of the “watchful waiting” approach to trans questioning kids, as opposed to the instant medical transitioning that many advocate for.

4th Wave Now, founded by Chiara’s mother, posted “Let’s let the founder’s daughter speak for herself, shall we? She belongs to a population of young lesbians who once believed they were trans—a population Katy neither advocates for (yes, we do) nor understands from personal experience, being a natal male.”

In their mission, Twitter states that “Free expression is a human right – we believe that everyone has a voice, and the right to use it. Our role is to serve the public conversation, which requires representation of a diverse range of perspectives.” Unless your range of perspectives includes the one that owns the legitimacy of sex. Twitter puts more stake in gender fantasy than sex reality.

Twitter changed its rules in 2018 to ban deadnaming and misgendering of trans persons, and the company has been clear on its policy for hateful conduct, stating that “You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”

But how exactly is the term “natal male” hate speech? Signal tried to get to the bottom of it, and reached out to both Twitter and 4th Wave Now, acting as an intermediary.

I don't like being an intermediary here but if Twitter is going to continue to have opaque and inconsistently enforced standards, and refuse to answer specific questions about them, I'm not sure what other option there is. — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) December 17, 2019

4th Wave Now “appealed the false claim that the term ‘natal male’ is ‘hateful’ (more on that terminology shortly). Our appeal was immediately denied, and two subsequent appeals have been thus far ignored. Our only option appears to be deleting the tweet to end our total account lockout.”

Meanwhile, the person who was referred to as a “natal male,” calls the LGB Alliance a hate group for advocating for same-sex attracted persons’ rights.

LGB Alliance QTing an account devoted to removing LGBT education for kids, suggesting that drag queens are inherently unsuitable for kids even when just reading stories



I honestly can't tell if everyone denying that this is a hate group is stupid or bad faith https://t.co/ykulcUu0qj — Katy Montgomerie 🦗 (@KatyMontgomerie) December 9, 2019

Claims that trans women are not male.

homosexuality being a sin is a blind belief



Trans women are male is a blind belief



The only difference is you believe one and not the other — Katy Montgomerie 🦗 (@KatyMontgomerie) December 10, 2019

And that sex is a social construct.

Turns out humans come in all kinds of setups and that sex is a social construct. Cool. That doesn't mean that man and woman are useless terms. It just means that you can't have a strict definition, because one doesn't exist, and policy should be built on reality, not wishes — Katy Montgomerie 🦗 (@KatyMontgomerie) December 10, 2019

It’s odd that making the claim that women don’t actually exist isn’t hate speech, but saying that they do exist, is. Twitter clearly has no idea what it’s doing, or how to establish standards. Either that, or they are making a distinct foray into misogyny. Those who believe women are not fantasies, evidenced by submissiveness and ponytails, but actual, biological females, are not hateful. They are merely trying to stake a claim to reality in the face of the continued onslaught of falsehoods perpetrated in the name of compassion.

Odd that it took a man to get to the bottom of Twitter’s suspension of an account that fights for the rights and realities of women and girls. Although maybe that’s par for the course. When women aren’t believed, when their experiences are discounted, men have to swoop in for the rescue. At least Twitter believes in that reality of womanhood. Kudos, Twitter.