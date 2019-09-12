Democratic presidential candidate caught on hot mic saying “Fox News is nicer” than “lefties”

Democratic Candidate for President Marianne Williamson was caught on a hot mic saying that she sees conservatives as being “nicer” to her than those on the left, and can “understand why people on the right call them godless.”

.@marwilliamson: “What does it say that the conservatives are nicer to me? I’m a serious lefty but they are so — I understand why people on the right called them godless — I mean, it’s like, I didn’t think the left was as mean as the right, they are.” pic.twitter.com/0iXkWPRdAW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 12, 2019

“What does it say that Fox News is nicer to me than the lefties are?” she asked, unknowingly being recorded. “What does it say that the conservatives are nicer to me? It’s such a bizarre world. I’m such a lefty — I mean, I’m a serious lefty — but I understand why people on the right call them ‘godless.’ I didn’t think the left is as mean as the right. They are.”

Williamson, a well-known spiritual leader who runs a campaign based on peace initiatives. Williamson, a lifelong Democrat, is also an outspoken opponent of President Donald Trump, going so far as to blame his presidency for an increase in White Nationalism.

Williamson’s comments surfaced on America This Week, only days after her appearance on FOX News.