DERANGED: Councilwoman tweets support for the spread of coronavirus to Trump supporters

Denver Councilwoman, Candi CdeBaca is receiving backlash after her response to a very controversial tweet posted on Friday.
Sam McGriskin Montreal, QC
CdeBaca quoted a since-deleted tweet that said, “For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.”

The Councilwoman responded by saying, “#Solidarity Yaaaas!!”

Thousands of people responded to CdeBaca’s surprising tweet.

A statement was released by CdeBaca’s office dismissing the tweet as a joke. “Councilwoman CdeBaca made a sarcastic tweet on Twitter to call attention to the Trump administration’s downplaying of the Coronavirus outbreak as a ‘hoax’ no more dangerous than the common flu.”

It’s important to note, though, that Trump did not call the coronavirus a hoax. The full quote, which Trump gave during a rally in Charleston, South Carolina.

“One of my people came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia. That didn’t work out too well. They couldn’t do it. They tried the impeachment hoax. That was on a perfect conversation. They tried anything. They tried it over and over. They’ve been doing it since you got in. It’s all turning. They lost, it’s all turning. Think of it, and this is their new hoax.’”

The news that Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax” spread like wildfire, tricking many, including Councilwoman CdeBaca. This omits the fact that even Facebook fact-checkers called the story fake news.

CdeBaca’s comment continued, “Rather than conservative outlets making a four-day-old Tweet their focus on Super Tuesday, they should focus their energy on demanding a competent Federal response to this public health crisis instead.”

The Colorado Republican Party responded to CdeBaca’s tweet with a statement saying, “Councilwoman CdeBaca praising a social media post calling for Trump supporters to be infected with the coronavirus is simply disgusting.”

“There can be no room in our politics for wishing harm on Americans who have different political beliefs. Democrats in Colorado and across the country need to condemn this evil statement. In light of these comments, the Colorado Republican Party is calling on Councilwoman CdeBaca to resign immediately.”

