Canadian News

Despite disastrous wildfires, northern Albertan communities remain strong

The 2019 wildfires have seen approximately 10,000 evacuated from their communities.
The 2019 wildfires have seen approximately 10,000 evacuated from their communities.
Travis Gladue-Beauregard Montreal, QC
3 mins read

The ongoing wildfires in Northern Alberta are reminiscent of the vast devastation incurred by the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfires. With damage totalling $3.58 billion according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada, the over 90,000 residents displaced by the natural disaster understand the situation on the ground better than anyone — especially those who came home to the nearly 2,400 residences and business that were burned to the ground.

Now, the 2019 wildfires have seen “approximately 10,000 evacuated from their communities, with 2,300 firefighters, 200 helicopters doing bucket-drops, 27 waterbombers, and 150 pieces of heavy equipment deployed [in the region],” says Premier Kenney at a June 1st Calgary luncheon.

The day prior, Kenney was at the Provincial Operations Centre for the Alberta Emergency Management Agency, now operating at full capacity with each applicable government agency at its disposal.

“I am very impressed by the degree of professionalism and collaboration that we see both there and on the ground. As I witnessed myself at High Level last week, I hope to be visiting a number of the affected communities in northern Alberta”, says Kenney, which he did so Sunday for a wildfire briefing and to assure Albertans that their government has their back.

“Those on the frontlines — some of those who’ve been fighting the fires for two weeks — the government of Alberta has provided emergency cash assistance to the evacuees, totalling $60 million to date. We will provide whatever assistance is needed, as we go forward.

While 15 structures were lost in Paddle Prairie, and concerns remain over the closeness of the wildfires to Wabasca First Nations, Kenney uttered a hopeful message to such communities, stating “All Albertans stand in solidarity with [the evacuees]. We will get through this [together] because we are Alberta Strong.”

Appreciation for the efforts of local leaders from affected municipalities, towns, First Nation and Metis Settlements were also expressed. “Collectively, they’ve shown remarkably strong, capable, cool-headed leadership under tremendous stress,” he said in front of a crowd of 360.

Additionally, he implored Albertans “to be vigilant, to follow fire advisories, and to ensure we continue to focus on public safety, as new wildfires can surface [without warning].”

CPC MP David Yurdiga visits those affected in northern Alberta

CPC MP for Fort McMurray – Cold Lake, David Yurdiga made a trip up north, speaking to Albertans affected by the ongoing wildfires at a gymnasium, currently serving as a substitute for temporary housing.

He says “2019 marks the third most devastating wildfire Northern Alberta has seen since the wildfire that devastated Fort McMurray in 2016, displacing 2,000 residents in three communities.

10,000 people have been forced out, and 16 homes destroyed by the blaze.”

“The far northwestern Chuckegg Creek wildfire near High Level, the Battle Complex wildfire near Manning in the Peace River region, the McMillan Complex wildfire north of Slave Lake, and have all devastatingly affected many families and businesses. This very serious situation has affected the Wabasca and Bigstone Cree Nation area – Wabasca #166 were put under an evacuation order. On May 30 at 3:40 a.m, an evacuation order was placed on Chipewyan Lake Village, and at 12:19 p.m., the Hamlet of Marten Beach was also put under an evacuation order.  Through the spirit of generosity of Albertans, many neighbouring communities have begun to collect donations for those in dire need. I will continue to be vigilant to ensure the residents in our Riding of Fort McMurray – Cold Lake’s needs are met.”

Deputy Reeve, Everett Gottfried, also on the scene, states “myself and my office [have] been working very closely with the leadership of Bigstone Cree Nation Chief Yellowknee, and emergency response teams, and the M.D of Opportunity 17, Marcel Auger Reeve.”

“The biggest challenge now is to keep track of evacuees, where they are and what are their current needs.”

Residences of Wabasca, Big Stone Cree Nation and Keg River were promised “one-time payments of $1,250 and $500 for each dependent child,” according to the Edmonton Journal.

The Albertan government will continue to assist those affected, as the situation on the ground remains ongoing.

Canadian News
News
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
5.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected