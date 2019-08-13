Canadian News

UPDATE: It appears Canadian media fell for a viral political hoax

The identity of the woman is now known to be 28-year-old South African-born Talya (Talia) Davidson, and the details emerging about her call into question the authenticity of both her message and her intentions.
The identity of the woman is now known to be 28-year-old South African-born Talya (Talia) Davidson, and the details emerging about her call into question the authenticity of both her message and her intentions.
Anna Slatz Montreal, QC
5 mins read

Yesterday, blogTO uploaded disturbing footage of a woman standing outside of Toronto City Hall, hurling racist abuse at a filming passerby, now identified as Farhan Rana.

The woman, who was holding a sign which said, “Vote Andrew Scheer,” told Rana to “go the f*ck home” and repeated “this is a place of men, this is a beautiful country” before aggressively approaching and spitting at him.

According to blogTO, the woman was arrested during the day for “assaulting people at Nathan Phillips Square.” CityNews reported she faced one count of assault, and three counts of assaulting a Police Officer.

Her sign, overtly political in nature, caused prominent media figures to actively call conservative figures to issue statements distancing themselves from her views.

For example, in a now-deleted tweet, David Akin, the Chief Political Correspondent for Global News, actively called on Scheer to distance himself from Davidson.

In a matter of hours, Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer tweeted that there was “no place” in both the Conservative Party and Canada for “her hateful language.”

Calgary-Nose Hill MP, Michelle Rempel, while voicing some skepticism at the authenticity of the footage, decried the woman’s opinions and actions as “garbage racist crap.”

The identity of the woman is now known to be 28-year-old South African-born Talya (Talia) Davidson, and the details emerging about her call into question the authenticity of both her message and her intentions.

According to a listing published by blogTo, “Talia Davidson is a writer based in Toronto, Canada. She was born in South Africa and studied archaeology at the University of Guelph and British Colombia. She was a journalist in Guadalajara, a weed trimmer in California, a wildlife worker in the Yukon, and owned a Venezuelan restaurant in Toronto. She now lives in Leslieville with her tortoiseshell cat, Chula.”

The Post Millennial was also able to recover a cache of Davidson’s short story blog, where she wrote about her appreciation for other cultures. For someone screaming anti-immigrant pejoratives, Davidson’s writing reveals a young woman captivated by other nations, travel, and diversity.

According to her Facebook, Talya is an individual who appears to believe that a vote for Scheer is a vote for “patriarchy” and by extension a vote for “good vs evil.”

Davidson’s Facebook profile intro calls upon people to “Vote for the Patriarchy,” the public page only having eleven posts total, the first made on August 11th at 8:04 am.

Important to note is that Davidson’s Facebook is not just two days old, but years old, dating back to 2015. Content from before August 11th has seemingly been attempted to be erased, but The Post Millennial was able to recover some content.

Davidson’s sentiments on her Facebook profile are very different from those The Post Millennial was able to uncover.

It would seem that Davidson had a rather long history of left-leaning views and pro-diversity views while only 24 hours of bizarre bigotry, racism, and “support” for the Conservative Party.

Among her uncovered history included a comment on a Now Toronto article decrying Islamophobia and comparing bras to hijabs, as well as a recent event planned in an Ethiopian restaurant, planned by comedian and former McGuinty speech writer Carolyn Bennett.

In 2018, Davidson also put out a call for applicants in which she encouraged immigrants to apply for a position at an upscale restaurant she managed.

Looking deeper, we also found on the home-share site Couchsurfing where Davidson had a profile, she claimed she was a member of the Anarcho-Syndicalism / Anarchism / Libertarian Socialism group.

Couchsurfing allows users to create and join groups to find like-minded users for discussion and community. A cached version of the site was used in order to access the account information.

A Conservative Party source has also confirmed to The Post Millennial that Davidson has never been a member, nor had she provided any historical support to the party.

A recently unearthed Facebook comment discovered by The Post Millennial confirms that Davidson is no fan of the Conservative party. On an August 11th post welcoming Terence Young as a 2019 candidate for the Conservative Party, and encouraging Facebook users to share the news, Davidson responded with a simple “No.”

For now, with the story continuing to develop, it appears that Davidson is a troll and that this was a staged event.

The arrest was very much real though, as were the events surrounding the arrest. Many questions remain.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated.

Canadian News
Crime
Andrew Scheer
Tayla Davidson
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
5.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected