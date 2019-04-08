Canada to lose 12,500 energy jobs

A report by PetroLMI predicts that Canada is en route to lose over 12,000 jobs in the beleaguered oil and gas sector.

According to the labour market update, the sector is at risk due to low prices, decreased spending and market uncertainty.

Workers within the sector are expected to face a very high unemployment in 2019, while pipeline workers will receive a slight boost.

Alberta is predicted to take on the largest share of the loss, while British Columbia will only be minimally effected.

Currently, Albertans are about to head to the polls for a provincial election which many see as a referendum on Rachel Notley and her handling of the province’s energy rich economy.

“Until such time as additional export capacity becomes available, the employment outlook for Canada’s oil and gas sector will continue to be impacted,” said Carol Howes, PetroLMI’s vice-president.

