Disgraced Trudeau advisor spreads misinformation about Conservatives

The former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Gerald Butts spread false information attempting to further tie the Conservative Party of Canada with the “Canadian alt-right”.

In a tweet that was shared by several dozen followers, Butts retweeted a claim by the account “Jimmy Nobody” which pointed out that the Conservative website’s domain was being hosted by a company called “Rebel.ca Corp”.

However, Butts forgot to do his homework, since a simple search reveals that the website in question is a common domain host and not the right-wing media company.

Earlier this year, Butts resigned from his position in the Prime Minister Office in the midst of the damning SNC-Lavalin scandal, but has since taken up a position on the prime minister’s campaign team.

Furthermore, ironically the Liberal party’s own website is hosted by the very same Rebel.ca Butts was so quick to smear the Conservatives with.

Might want to try that one again, given your website is registered with the same company. Hope you're not working on the cyber security file…

Soon after recognizing his error Butts quickly deleted the false tweet saying, “My bad on that Rebel tweet. Tweet deleted.”.

My bad on that Rebel tweet. Tweet deleted.

Butts has gone on record before spreading further outrageous claims about ties between the Conservative Party and Rebel News, like the statement that the right-wing media company is “running” Andrew Scheer’s campaign.