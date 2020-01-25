Doctor on the front line of coronavirus outbreak dies in Wuhan

According to Reuters, a doctor who has been fighting on the front line of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan has died from the virus. Liang Wudong was 62 years old.
The doctor had recently retired back in March 2019 but came out of retirement when the outbreak occurred.
According to The Guardian, “the Chinese government stepped up efforts to battle the growing epidemic and sent 1,200 extra medical personnel to Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, to ease the burden on local staff.”
More than 1400 people have been infected worldwide.