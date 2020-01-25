Doctor on the front line of coronavirus outbreak dies in Wuhan

According to Reuters, a doctor who has been fighting on the front line of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan has died from the virus. Liang Wudong was 62 years old.

The doctor had recently retired back in March 2019 but came out of retirement when the outbreak occurred.

Liang Wudong, a doctor at Hubei Xinhua Hospital who had been at the front line of the #CoronavirusOutbreak battle in Wuhan, dies from the virus at age 62. pic.twitter.com/W6RmzLnioS — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) January 25, 2020

According to The Guardian, “the Chinese government stepped up efforts to battle the growing epidemic and sent 1,200 extra medical personnel to Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, to ease the burden on local staff.”

More than 1400 people have been infected worldwide.

