Doctor shares new evidence suggesting Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself

Dr. Michael Baden, a forensic pathologist has claimed that Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself. It’s a claim that has steadily become more mainstream in the months following his sudden death. Baden is citing Epstein’s burst capillaries in his eyes which is a sign of manual strangulation as opposed to hanging.

Baden was a guest on a Dr. Oz special set to air on Thursday, the pathologist examined photographs of Epstein’s eyes and other parts of his corpse taken during his autopsy.

Dr. Baden was present when Epstein’s autopsy took place alongside other physicians. Baden expressed his concern about the unusual change in the cause of death. Once ruled to be undetermined, five days later it was inexplicably changed to suicide by hanging.

Baden described that there were a number of “red flags” which suggest that he was murdered and did not kill himself.

The most damning evidence are of course the burst capillaries in combination with the fact that the colour in his lower legs was pale and not purple or bluish which Baden claims would have been the case had he hung himself.

“In a hanging, the arteries and the blood vessels, the veins are both clogged off and the person is pale. The face is pale,” Dr. Baden said.

“It suffocates you, no blood goes up there,” Dr. Oz concurred.

“That’s right. No blood coming in or out…. with a manual strangulation, there’s a backup of a pressure and the little capillaries can rupture and they’re best seen in the eye.” said Dr. Baden

Dr. Baden also explained why the pale colour of Epstein’s legs is problematic for a suicide ruling. “The blood settles after we die. The so-called lividity, if you’re hanging, the lividity is on the lower part of the legs.”

“These would be like maroon/purple, front and back and they aren’t.”

Epstein had been awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking after dozens of women came forward and accused him. The majority of women were underage at the time that Epstein was pimping them out to a number of well-known friends and celebrities.

Speculation about to what degree Epstein would cooperate with authorities about naming all the clients he’d arranged appointments for followed immediately after his arrest. Rumours that he would be killed while in prison circulated the internet en masse.

‘’The initial death certificate was issued at the time of the autopsy, it’s pending further study, getting more information.” said Baden. “Five days later it was changed to hanging suicide and one of the things the family wishes to know, the estate wishes to know is, what was that additional information that caused them to change it when five months later and the family still doesn’t know what happened to in the first encounter and what happened to him when he was found dead.”

“Is that unusual, that you have a five-month gap?” Dr. Oz asked him.

“It’s very unusual, especially in a prison situation,” replied Dr. Baden.

Dr. Baden also explained that the “noose” Epstein apparently used to kill himself was inconsistent with his injuries upon examining it.

‘Doesn’t follow the furrow, number one. Number two, there’s no evidence that there’s any blood or tissue on any of the part of the loop. Most of all, this little area shows a pattern that wouldn’t be made by this smooth surface of the sheet that was torn to make the noose.

“The problem I think why we’re here today, five months later, is that there’s been a total lack of transparency in what happened to Epstein,” he said.

Epstein had even been assigned suicide watch to prevent such an event but the prison guards Tova Noel and Michael Thomas failed to complete multiple mandatory checks on him the night that he died. They have since been charged themselves for lying on documents about performing said checks. Prosecutors say they were napping at their desks when not surfing the internet.

