Doug Ford called a vicious killer an animal—who cares?

Canada’s justice system is pathetically weak, as we’ve all seen over and over again.

And a big part of why it’s so weak is that the out-of-touch elitist class would rather worry about being nice to those who commit horrific crimes than actually stand up for victims.

The latest example of that is the whining about Doug Ford’s recent comments.

Ford was speaking about the case of Zhebin Cong, who brutally butchered his roommate with a meat cleaver.

Cong was found “not criminally responsible,” in a decision that enraged many.

Cong then fled the country on an unaccompanied trip, which added to the justified anger felt by the public.

Ford had previously called Cong a “nutcase,” and didn’t back down when asked about those comments, as reported by the CP:

It’s about time politicians stop hiding behind podiums and being politically correct,” Ford said. “He grabbed a meat cleaver and chopped up his roommate … just imagine if it was your daughter that this animal chopped up.”

Ford said federal laws need to be tougher to deal with people like Cong.

“We’ve got to put these people away and if they have mental health issues they can be dealt with in jail — simple as that,” he said. “I’m passionate about helping people who have true mental illness … Stop sympathizing with axe-wielding murderers and all this bleeding heart stuff.

Ford is 100 percent right.

You would think that everybody could agree with that common-sense description. After all, someone who butchers an innocent human being with a meat cleaver is certainly acting like an animal.

Yet, the political elites are worried about Ford’s “language.”

“For him to just use the language around calling individuals who suffer from mental illness animals is something that I never thought I would ever hear a premier say in the province of Ontario,” said NDP MPP Catherine Fife.

Foolish Fife and the elites would rather focus on how to refer to a brutal killer than actually making things safer for law-abiding Canadians.

Perhaps we wouldn’t have to worry so much if the elites had actually done their job and kept vicious and violent killers behind bars, instead of giving them the pathetic “not-criminally responsible” loophole.

Our justice system needs to get back to focusing on the rights of victims, and on keeping us safe in our communities, instead of on how to be “nice” and “kind” to brutal murderers.

Time for the pathetic and foolish elites to wake up to reality.