Doug Ford calls on Ottawa condominium board to allow veteran to fly a Canadian flag

In a recent tweet from the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford has called on an Ottawa condominium board to reconsider the decision to ask

Maj. Michael Mitchell to remove the Canada flag from the front of his house.

Members of our @CanadianForces and all Ontarians should be allowed to proudly fly our Canadian flag.??



I hope the condo board reconsiders their decision and makes this right. https://t.co/kSdZ6H3rfS — Doug Ford (@fordnation) March 18, 2019

Maj. Michael Mitchell was told by his condominium board to remove the flag from the front of his house because it broke condo rules.

Mitchell placed the flag there last Canada day and has had it up ever since without any issue.

According to Mitchell, other members of the community also have things attached to the front of their homes.

“My wife took a little walk around the condo community … and there are about 30 other houses with stuff attached to the front of their houses,” said Mitchell.

Maj. Michael Mitchell hopes to take the issue up with the condo board at the next meeting.

