Doug Ford did not break the law in hiring Taverner as head of OPP: Integrity Office

According to today’s report released by Ontario’s Office of the Integrity Commissioner, Premier Doug Ford did not break the law in the appointment of his close friend, Ron Taverner as the Commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police.

Integrity Commissioner Wake has released his report on Premier Doug Ford.

“It was my opinion that on the evidence, Premier Ford did not breach any of the sections of the Act, as alleged. I found that the Premier stayed at arm’s length from the recruitment process and that he believed it to be independent,” said Integrity Commissioner David J. Wake.

“However, I found that there were some troubling aspects of the recruitment process and ultimately made the finding that the process was flawed.”

Allegations that the Premier had broken the law and interfered in the hiring of Taverner were first raised by NDP opposition MPP, Kevin Yarde and Liberal interim leader John Fraser.

According to the original claims, the Premier was alleged to have broken the 1994 Members’ Integrity Act which prohibits a conflict of interest and influence in the appointment process.

While the Premier did not break any laws or ethics codes, Commissioner Wake suggests that the process should be more transparent and accountable, especially regarding such an important role as the Commissioner of the OPP.

“I encouraged the government and all members of the legislature to consider the establishment of such a process and have it in place before the next appointment of an OPP Commissioner is required,” claims the report.