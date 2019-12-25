Drake tosses Chair Girl from new video

The infamous Toronto “Chair Girl” has been deleted from Drake’s new video.

The 19-year-old Marcella Zoia was seen for a split second in the original cut of the new “War” video by the Toronto rapper. Fans and media trashed Drake for her inclusion, leading Zoia to respond on Instagram:

Her cameo was not intentional, it appears.

Drake has since removed footage of her and posted a new version of the video on Instagram along with a message referring to Zoia as “certain people we don’t condone,” and adding “no chairs” message with an emoji of a wooden chair.

Zoia, an Instagram influencer, pleaded guilty to throwing a chair off of a high-rise balcony last year, an incident that was met with international uproar.