Driver who tried to drive through Calgary military parade has no extremist links, police say

On Saturday, a crazed driver, 22 and male, and his passenger, 28 and female, attempted to plow through police barricades and infiltrate an ongoing military parade in downtown Calgary, possibly with the intent to do harm.

According to police, a driver broke through police barricades in the 600 block of 8th Avenue S.W. toward members marching with the 41 Service Battalion Freedom at 2:50 p.m.

ALERT: SW Downtown Core, there are several closures in the downtown core due to an ongoing incident. Please avoid the area. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/YoLzX5FIrg — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) October 19, 2019

Police initially tried to block the oncoming car with a patrol vehicle, which led the driver to pull a fast U-turn in a bid to flee. An officer then attempted to stop the driver by firing 5 rounds at the vehicle. It was finally stopped when it smashed into a pedestrian vehicle passing by.

“He started driving toward me, toward the intersection,” recalled Greg Kucharski, who was working nearby. “That’s when he opened fire.”

“There [were] broken windows from where the bullets hit the car. He kept driving … it is pretty crazy to see something like that.”

The other driver was not injured during the incident, nor were police or pedestrians. However, both the driver and the passenger who attempted to enter the parade have been hospitalized. Both remain in stable condition.

Despite the potentially political nature of the incident, Calgary police and the national security partners, who are investigating the case, do not believe the act was politically motivated and the man has no obvious extremist links. Alberta’s police watchdog has also been called in to investigate.