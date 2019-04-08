Opinion

DZSURDZSA: Alberta NDP’s smear tactics will backfire spectacularly, like they did in Ontario

Today’s political assassins are hired researchers and aides who are employed to scour newspaper archives and social media accounts in the hope of finding some incriminating piece of information which can then be tactfully employed to instigate a public relations execution.
Today’s political assassins are hired researchers and aides who are employed to scour newspaper archives and social media accounts in the hope of finding some incriminating piece of information which can then be tactfully employed to instigate a public relations execution.
Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Montreal, QC
2 mins read

There seems to be a troubling pattern emerging with the various provincial incarnations of the NDP.

Instead of offering viable and common sense solutions meant to help Canadians, the NDP have opted for a much darker and more malevolent road. It’s a road that borders on blackmail, libel and defamation.

Today, instead of cloak and dagger political assassinations, Conservative politicians have to watch their backs for an enemy even more subtle than the food-poisoners of the medieval courts.

Today’s political assassins are hired researchers and aides who are employed to scour newspaper archives and social media accounts in the hope of finding some incriminating piece of information which can then be tactfully employed to instigate a public relations execution.

The kind of tactics being employed by Alberta’s Rachel Notley and her sympathizers can be best described as a scorched-earth policy.

When confronted with the reality of a crushing defeat in the May election the Alberta NDP have only one option: tarnish the image of the UCP and eliminate trust in the political system as much as humanly possible.

However, this isn’t the first time that a provincial election was marred by muckraking and character assassination.

Aided and abetted by some of the same hyper-NDP platforms and outlets, Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives faced similar circumstances and attacks.

Ahead of the election, a number of Ontario PC candidates were smeared by websites like PressProgress in an attempt to remove them from the proverbial chessboard.

Andrea Horwath’s NDP participated in and even propagated some of these claims. While Horwath surely expected to benefit from their “dirty politics”, she now has to face the music.

In one case, Horwath’s NDP allegedly propagated a “fake” email which purported to show PC candidate and Toronto policeman, Roshan Nallaratnam threatening a voter. Now, Nallaratnam is taking Horwath to court for libel and defamation in a $2.45 million lawsuit.

Despite the attacks in the NDP’s favour the party still failed to prevent Doug Ford from attaining a majority government.

It’s one thing for partisan platforms to partake in this behaviour but the sadder reality is that the mainstream media and in particular the CBC is more than happy to oblige with Notley’s crotch shot election strategy, but just like the Ford government was able to secure a majority, it is likely that the UCP will succeed in doing the same.

Opinion
Alberta
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature