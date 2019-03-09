Opinion

DZSURDZSA: Does Justin Trudeau have an anger management issue?

Last night, Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes revealed in a tell-all article in the Globe and Mail, a very explosive side to our prime minister. However, it’s a side we’ve all seen before…
Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Montreal, QC
2 mins read

They say “hell hath no fury like a woman scorned”.

If that saying holds true then Trudeau is in big trouble because by now, he’s scorned several.

Last night, Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes revealed in a tell-all article in the Globe and Mail a very explosive side to our prime minister.

Her comments came shortly after the Liberal MP posted a vague and cryptic response to Justin Trudeau’s suggestion that real leadership was about fostering an environment where others can come to you with their concerns.

In her comment on Twitter the MP claimed, “I did come to you recently. Twice. Remember your reactions?”

According to her, Justin Trudeau reacted to her announcement that she was not going to run for re-election in 2019 with wrathful anger.

“He was yelling. He was yelling that I didn’t appreciate him, that he’d given me so much,”  said Caesar-Chavannes.

In another instance she confronted the prime minister about their unfortunate interaction, and what did he do? He stomped out of the room.

“Again, I was met with hostility. This stare-down … then him stomping out of the room without a word,” related Caesar-Chavannes.

Not only are Trudeau’s comments patronizing, but they are patently false.

Caesar-Chavannes was not “given” anything by the prime minister, she is an elected official. Everything she has in her role as a Member of Parliament is on behalf of her constituents who voted for her in the last election.

This isn’t the first time that an altogether menacing and vindictive side of the prime minister has come to the forefront.

In the former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould’s testimony on the SNC-Lavalin accusations, she related how she was allegedly threatened by the Clerk of the Privy Council, Michael Wernick to avoid a “collision” with the prime minister.

Does that sound like an open and inviting leader to you?

In another instance, which was famously called “Elbowgate“, the Prime Minister aggressively elbowed NDP MP Ruth Ellen Brosseau while trying to physically bully Conservative MP Gord Brown back to his seat.

While I’m sure that more cases of the prime minister’s hot temper exist away from the public eye, this kind of behaviour goes way back with him.

For example when he was still just a Member of Parliament for Papineau, Justin Trudeau once rudely lashed out at Conservative MP Peter Kent in the House of Commons and called him a “piece of sh*t“.

Justin Trudeau’s temper tantrums seem to be extreme and short-lived, but they signify a worrying pattern of behaviour that has lingered under the prime minister’s tailored image up until now.

