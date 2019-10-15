Eco-radicals block traffic and turn Toronto street into bike lane

The radical environmental group Extinction Rebellion, along with several other protestors blocked traffic in Toronto on Tuesday turning King St. into a four-lane bike route.

A mix of Extinction Rebellion, animal liberation and anti-bank protesters have taken over Bay/King. TTC staffer says he hears they'll be here until 6 pic.twitter.com/wZ8doDRqyl — Oliver Moore (@moore_oliver) October 15, 2019

Among those present were animal rights activists and “anti-bank protestors”.

Extinction Rebellion has come to the spotlight recently for their protest antics which include blocking off major bridges and super gluing themselves onto buildings and airplanes.

Most recently the group blocked roads and bridges in several key Canadian cities including Toronto, Halifax, Kitchener, Vancouver, and Montreal.