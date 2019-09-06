Edmonton police seek public’s help in hit-and-run case that injured 73-year-old

Police say that early in the morning on Friday, August 30, Downtown Division officers responded to a hit-and-run collision in the area of Jasper Avenue and 102 Street.

According to a news release, “It was reported to police that a male pedestrian was crossing from the south side to the north side of Jasper Avenue at the intersection of 102 Street when he was struck by a small black SUV travelling westbound on Jasper Avenue.”

Witnesses say that the vehicle briefly stopped before continuing northbound on 103 Street.

Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene and transported a 73-year-old male to hospital with serious injuries. Police say he is still receiving treatment at the hospital.

Investigators believe the vehicle was a “newer model black Ford Escape SUV.”

They have since released a photo of the vehicle and have asked the public for help in finding the driver.

Police say they are also looking for the driver of a white four door sedan that was reportedly travelling westbound on Jasper Avenue at the time and stopped for the pedestrian just prior to the collision, with the hopes that he may have seen the black SUV.